Snooker

European Masters 2022 - Ronnie O'Sullivan delights crowd with a brilliant 128 break against Zhang

Ronnie O'Sullivan delights the crowd with a brilliant 128 break against Zhang Anda in a thrilling 5-4 victory over his Chinese opponent. The final takes place on Sunday February 27. Watch the European Masters and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:01:30, 2 minutes ago