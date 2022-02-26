The Rocket gave the audience in Milton Keynes a masterclass on his way to Sunday's final. But the crowd were not always as kind in return with a bit too much chatter for O'Sullivan's liking.

Ad

The world number two - albeit in a jovial tone - muttered something after hearing chatter from behind him.

European Masters 'Hurry up and get in' - O'Sullivan spots movement in crowd in middle of century break YESTERDAY AT 20:46

And commentator Dave Hendon could tell he was not too happy with the unwanted background noise.

"There was a bit of calling out there and it went on too long," said Hendon.

"The danger here is he will allow these things to affect him. He wasn't impressed there."

Luckily O'Sullivan kept his composure to knock in a century before going on to win the match.

- - -

The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

European Masters European Masters as it happened – O'Sullivan sizzles in quarter-final win against Ford YESTERDAY AT 11:53