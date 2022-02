Snooker

European Masters 2022 - 'You didn't know where to look!' - Fan Zhengyi flukes two reds in crazy moment

Fan Zhengyi made an excellent start to the evening session of the European Masters final, but he also had a whopper of a piece of luck. After taking the opening two frames of the night with centuries, he looked in a spot of bother after a decent safety from Ronnie O’Sullivan.

