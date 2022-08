Snooker

European Masters: Judd Trump wins the last frame with masterful century clearance against Andrew Higginson

The world No. 2 Judd Trump finds his mojo when it really matters as he saves his best for last with a masterful century clearance (103) to progress to the last 16 of the European Masters. The two-time champion will face Farakh Ajaib next. Stream the European Masters and more top snooker action live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:02:48, an hour ago