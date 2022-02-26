Premium Snooker Graeme Dott - Fan Zhengyi 13:00-16:30

'Hurry up and get in' - O'Sullivan spots movement in crowd in middle of century break

Ad

Ronnie O’Sullivan made a blistering start to his European Masters quarter-final with Tom Ford, and even had time to urge the crowd to come in and take their seats.

European Masters It’s hard to see anyone stopping him - O’Sullivan seals win over Tom Ford with century break 12 HOURS AGO

O’Sullivan has been in a positive frame of mind in Milton Keynes this week, and has been impressive barring an arm wrestle with Zhang Anda.

He kicked off his win over Ashley Hugill in the previous round with a break of 141, and it was a similar story against Ford.

O’Sullivan required a slice of luck to get in, as a red hit the jaws of the left middle and rolled along the rail before dropping into the yellow pocket.

He took full advantage with a break of 136, but mid-break - with the frame not yet won - he had time to pick out members of the audience hanging around and beckoned them in.

“Come on, hurry up and get in,” O’Sullivan said.

“He seems to have eyes in the back of his head, he sees everything,” said Neal Foulds on Eurosport commentary.

Read full story here

- -

Stream the 2022 European Masters and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

European Masters O'Sullivan delivers classy performance to beat Ford and book European Masters semi-final spot 14 HOURS AGO