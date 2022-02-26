Premium Snooker Graeme Dott - Fan Zhengyi 13:00-16:30 Live

Dott 0-1 Fan (0-131)

Third century of the week coming up for Fan. A delightful break of 131 is more than enough for a 2-0 advantage. Concerning times for 'The Pocket Dynamo' out in the arena.

Dott 0-1 Fan (0-70)

Some superb break-building by Fan. Is moving the white ball around with real intent. Making that cue ball talk. Chance of a century in the second frame.

Dott 0-1 Fan (0-30)

We are off and running in the second frame in the race to six. Dott attempts a long pot on a red, but makes a mess of that effort. Fan slides a red into the pocket and suddenly an early opportunity presents itself to the young Chinese professional.

Dott 0-0 Fan (14-72)

Another chance goes astray for Fan as a black wriggles in the jaws. 43 ahead with 43 remaining on the table. Dott clinging on by his fingertips, but a missed black will cost him the frame. A 1-0 lead for Fan in this match. The former U-21 world champion makes a decent start to the match.

Dott 0-0 Fan (6-40)

These two players previously met in the first round of the 2019 International Championship with Dott winning 6-2, but 21-year-old Fan is clearly a different player this season having reached the German Masters quarter-finals last month, losing 5-0 to Mark Allen in the last eight.

Fan breaks down on 37. Surprising to see that cut on a red elude him. Dott picks out a nice red with the rest to regain access to the table, but then misses a black off the spot. Bad miss.

Dott 0-0 Fan (0-2)

Brilliant long red by Fan early in the first frame. Showing his technique is holding up well in what is the biggest match of his career so far.

Dott 0-0 Fan (0-0)

Welcome back to Milton Keynes on semi-final day. Graeme Dott against Fan Zhengyi is the first European Masters semi-final at the Marshall Arena.

2006 world champion Dott chasing his first final appearance since the World Grand Prix two years ago. Ronnie O'Sullivan meets Liang Wenbo in the second semi-final from 7pm tonight. Should be a fascinating day's play.

