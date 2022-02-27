Ronnie O’Sullivan took the final two frames to escape on level terms at 4-4 with Fan Zhengyi after the first session of the European Masters final.

O’Sullivan was imperious in advancing to the final in Milton Keynes, but he appeared a different player for much of Sunday afternoon at the Marshall Arena.

Ad

But he pounced on a routine missed black off its spot from Fan in the seventh frame to take that and the eighth to get out of the session on level terms.

European Masters European Masters final LIVE – O'Sullivan hits back to level Fan after first session 3 HOURS AGO

O’Sullivan took the opener, but Fan hit back by seizing on O’Sullivan errors to take the second and third frames.

The 2003 winner of the event was able to get on level terms at the interval despite being nowhere near the form of earlier in the week.

There was hope that the 15-minute interval would provide a reset for O’Sullivan, but it was not the case as Fan took frames five and six to ensure he would return in the evening on level terms at worst.

After establishing a two-frame cushion, it was Fan who made errors in the seventh. He had demonstrated excellent safety earlier in the match, but a dreaded double kiss on a red handed a chance to O’Sullivan.

Aside from his battling win over Zhang Anda, O’Sullivan’s play was of a very high level earlier in the week.

It was way below that on Sunday afternoon, and he could only muster a run of 37 in the seventh before breaking down, with the pots that did drop not finding the middle of the pockets.

Fan had a big chance to open up a 5-2 lead, but missed a routine black off its spot and O’Sullivan was able to scramble over the line and cut the gap to one.

Going into the final frame of the afternoon, O’Sullivan’s highest break had been 47. He put that right in the eighth.

O’Sullivan is known for his silky, quicksilver break building. It was anything but in the eighth, with the black out of commission, but he was able to put together a run of 83 to drawl level heading into the evening.

---

Watch the European Masters final and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+.

European Masters 'It might make it worse' – O'Sullivan could pull out of Welsh Open over 'depression' fears 7 HOURS AGO