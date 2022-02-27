Premium Snooker European Masters | Finale 19:00-21:55

O'Sullivan 0-0 Fan (21-0)

Bit of a safety bout. O'Sullivan has not faced a player inside the world's top 25 this week. Tom Ford at 26 was the highest ranked player, who he defeated 5-1 in the last eight. Fan is World No 80. O'Sullivan returns to the table after the young Chinese player can't hole a red to a baulk pocket.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Fan (12-0)

O'Sullivan slots a red from mid-range in the opening frame. Nice pot to get the cue arm working.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Fan (0-0)

O'Sullivan breaks off in this first frame of the day. Plenty of vocal support behind O'Sullivan as you would expect.

O'Sullivan favourite for title

Both men chasing their first European Masters title at the Marshall Arena. O'Sullivan starts as 1/7 favourite with World No 80 Fan priced as an 11/2 outsider, but the former World U21 champion has enjoyed victories over Kyren Wilson and David Gilbert to reach the final. Certainly not to be underestimated in his first meeting with the snooker GOAT.

Good afternoon and welcome to Milton Keynes

Boys will be on the baize at around 1pm GMT. Six-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is remarkably appearing in a 60th career ranking event final, chasing his 39th ranking title and second of the season following his 10-8 victory against Neil Robertson at the World Grand Prix in December.

Standing between him and the £80,000 first prize is 21-year-old Fan Zhengyi, who is contesting his first major final following a 6-4 victory over 2006 world champion Graeme Dott in the semi-finals.

O'Sullivan hits two centuries in a 6-2 win against Liang Wenbo to reach the final on Saturday evening.

“It may be a surprise to see Fan in the final, but it was a surprise when I got to the UK final at 17, so everyone has to cause a surprise at some point," said O'Sullivan.

"I think Tiger Woods did that winning his first green jacket at the Masters. But people I respect in Sheffield say he is a very good player."

Imperious O'Sullivan into European Masters final after beating Liang

Ronnie O'Sullivan booked his place in Sunday's European Masters final after seeing of Liang Wenbo with a 6-2 win in Milton Keynes.

It was a masterclass from the 38-time ranking event winner who reeled off five consecutive frames and looked his very best at times with two centuries and near-impeccable potting.

O'Sullivan lost the first frame of the match after running out of position on a run of 54, letting Liang in for the steal with plenty of points left on the table. And the Chinese star took it, sinking the remaining reds and putting together a break of 74 that cancelled out O'Sullivan´s half century.

But a run of 81 was enough to bring O'Sullivan level as he left Liang ruing an easy missed yellow early on in the frame. And from then onwards it was one-way traffic.

Fan through to European Masters final after holding off Dott

Fan Zhengyi progressed to the final of the European Masters with a gutsy 6-4 win over veteran Graeme Dott.

It is Fan's first ranking final on the tour, building on his excellent quarter-final finish at this year's German Masters in January.

He had never previously made it past the first round of the tournament but the 21-year-old was composed as he held off a late fightback from 44-year-old former world champion Dott.

---

