John Higgins won four of the last five frames as he recovered from trailing 3-1 to world number 65 Chris Wakelin in completing a 5-4 win in the European Masters qualifying round in Cannock.
The four-times world champion trailed 3-1 at the mid-session interval with Higgins making a brilliant 123 in the third frame, but Wakelin enjoying knocks of 78, 52 and 91 to assume control.
The Scotsman restored parity at 3-3 with a break of 54 in the sixth frame and moved 4-3 clear despite Wakelin contributing a fine 57.
Wakelin produced another lovely 90 run to force the decider, but Higgins showed all his trademark grit to edge the deciding frame and reach the last 64.
The final stages will be held between 22-27 February 2022 at the Stadthalle Fürth in Germany LIVE on Eurosport with world champion Mark Selby defending his title following a 9-8 win over Martin Gould in last year's final.
Gould enjoyed a 5-0 victory over former women's world champion Ng On Yee courtesy of breaks of 50, 55, 59, 52 and 64 earlier on Friday.
Former European Masters finalist Joe Perry claimed a much-needed win as he edged out Steven Hallworth 5-4.
In a match that witnessed seven 50-plus breaks, Perry claimed the final two frames to move into the last 64 and secure a meeting with Cao Yupeng, who earlier defeated Michael Georgiou having trailed 3-2.
European Masters qualifying round
- John Higgins 5-4 Chris Wakelin
- Joe Perry 5-4 Steven Hallworth
- Gary Wilson 5-3 Sanderson Lam
- Zhang Anda 5-3 Andrew Pagett
- Yan Bingtao 5-2 Ben Woollaston
- Jordan Brown 5-2 Alexander Ursenbacher
- Ali Carter 5-2 Martin O'Donnell
- Martin Gould 5-0 Ng On Yee
- Mitchell Mann 5-4 Zhao Jianbo
- Cao Yupeng 5-3 Michael Georgiou
- Anthony Hamilton 5-3 Mark King
- Liam Highfield 5-0 Chang Bingyu
