The European Masters has been moved from Fürth in Germany to Milton Keynes next month due to increasing Covid-19 rates in the Bavarian city.

Ad

World champion Mark Selby won the event last season with a 9-8 victory over Martin Gould behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena and begins his title defence against Matthew Selt.

European Masters Higgins fights back to dump Wakelin in decider 29/10/2021 AT 22:13

O'Sullivan, Trump and Selby among the top 10 best shots of 2021

Matches involving the world's top four players, Mark Selby, two-times champion Judd Trump, Ronnie O'Sullivan and Masters champion Neil Robertson, were all held over until the venue after qualifying took place in October in Cannock.

The winner will chase an £80,000 first prize in Milton Keynes.

European Masters: Selected first-round matches

Mark Selby v Matthew Selt

Judd Trump v Michael Judge

Neil Robertson v Lei Peifan

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Nigel Bond

Selected second-round matches

John Higgins v Jamie Clarke

Shaun Murphy v Noppon Saengkham

European Masters Carty shocks Maguire at European Masters, Murphy eases through 28/10/2021 AT 23:18