Snooker

European Masters: Watch as Zhang Anda scores season's first 147 as he eases past Ukraine's Anton Kazakov in qualifying

Watch the season-first maximum recorded by China's Zhang Anda as he worked his way to a 5-1 victory over Ukrainian opponent Anton Kazakov in the qualifiers of the European Masters on Saturday afternoon. Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and on eurosport.co.uk.

00:22:44, an hour ago