Fan Zhengyi made an excellent start to the evening session of the European Masters final, but he also had a whopper of a piece of luck.

After taking the opening two frames of the night with centuries, he looked in a spot of bother after a decent safety from Ronnie O’Sullivan.

He elected to try and pot his way out of trouble, but made a complete mess of it. Or so we thought.

The red to the bottom right missed by a distance and it went careering around the table, taking other balls with it.

The red he played initially hit the side rail and dropped in the pocket it was originally intended for, while a second went into the green bag.

“Wow,” said David Hendon on Eurosport commentary. “It was so wayward.

“What a result he’s had there, good grief.

“You did not know where to look, there were so many reds running around.”

Alan McManus added: “The minute he missed the pot you felt something was going to happen. Boy oh boy.”

Fan offered a hand of apology to O’Sullivan, but the fluke did not prove pivotal as he broke down and the six-time world champion took the frame.

