Nigel Bond will face Ronnie O'Sullivan for the first time since 1998 at the European Masters in Milton Keynes on Monday in what could be his final season on the World Snooker Tour circuit.

1996 British Open champion Bond met the six-time Crucible winner six times between 1994 and 1998, but has remarkably gone 24 years without locking swords with the snooker GOAT at a tournament.

Ad

European Masters 'He has been blessed' – What is secret behind Robertson's masterful rise to snooker glory? A DAY AGO

Bond was whitewashed 5-0 by his fellow Englishman in their first meeting in the 1994 British Open quarter-finals, but has also lost four final-frame deciders to O'Sullivan, including a 6-5 defeat in the 1997 Masters semi-finals at the old Wembley Conference Centre.

“It’s amazing that we haven’t played for that long," said Bond, who reached the 1995 world final in Sheffield before losing 18-9 to Stephen Hendry.

“I remember we had some close matches, he beat me 6-5 in the semi-finals of the Masters and the Scottish Masters. But he also trounced me a couple of times.

“It will be great to play him next week, I’ll look forward to it.

Ronnie is the best of all time, in my opinion. To play him on the TV table, live on Eurosport, in front of a big crowd – I will enjoy the occasion and relish the opportunity.

The golden duo have a combined age of 102, but while O'Sullivan is ranked world No 2 30 years after turning professional, No 76 Bond is scrambling to extend his 33-year stay on the main circuit having turned professional in 1989.

'00-147' is the only player from the 1980s to still be competing on the World Snooker Tour without the need for a wildcard to extend his playing privileges.

Bond plans to focus on his coaching career if he finishes outside the top 64 at the end of the season, but remains hopeful he can turn back the clock at the top level.

The former world No 5 enjoyed a glorious run in reaching the 2019 UK Championship quarter-finals in York where he revelled in wins over Judd Trump (6-3), Luca Brecel (6-5) and Gary Wilson (6-5) before losing 6-5 to Mark Allen in the last eight.

“I rate those wins among the best of my career given how good those players are," said Bond

"And I proved to myself that I can still play. You don’t forget the shots as you get older, it’s just harder to play them consistently.

"I don’t put the hours into practice any more, if I’m playing on my own then a couple of hours is enough. And it’s harder to focus and concentrate as you get older.”

“I realise this could be my last season. I’m going to enjoy what’s left of it," commented the former World Seniors and Shoot Out champion.

If I could have one good week as I did in York a couple of years ago, it could give me another two years.

"I would like to keep my tour place, but if I drop off then I can put more time into coaching.”

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Players Championship Players Championship 2022 as it happened: Robertson hits four centuries to overcome Hawkins in final 13/02/2022 AT 10:57