Hossein Vafaei made the first competitive 147 of his career as he closed out his win over Ng On Yee in European Masters qualifying in style.

The Iranian had a breakout season in 2021/22, winning his first ranking tournament with victory in the Snooker Shoot-Out.

He had good runs in Welsh Open, UK Championship and British Open, to suggest he could kick on again in the new season.

Vafaei made the ideal start to his season, as he eased past Ng - one of the greats of the women's game - to reach the final stages of the European Masters.

Ng took the opening frame, but from that point it was one-way traffic as Vafaei took control.

Leading 4-1, all that was lacking was a century break. He found that and more in the closing frame.

He came to the table and coolly knocked in the maximum, beating his previous best of 146.

Vafael won’t be able to rest on his laurels, as he is back in action on Monday when he gets his Championship League challenge underway.

