Ronnie O’Sullivan was not at his sizzling best in the first session of the European Masters final with Fan Zhengyi, but he had the crowd in stitches when stopping mid-break to make a point about movement in the crowd.

Trailing 4-3 but with the final frame of the session in safe keeping, O’Sullivan stepped away from the table when about to get down on a red and broke off for a conversation with referee Leo Scullion.

It appeared O’Sullivan’s eye had been caught by movement in the crowd, and he made his point in a way only the six-time world champion can.

“If I’m potting a ball in that pocket and he’s moving about like that (waves hands in a circle), it is quite off-putting,” O’Sullivan said. “And if his phone’s going and he’s got YouTube on it, it is quite off putting.”

To roars of laughter, O’Sullivan continued: “From now on, if they can just bear that in mind while we’re playing that would be great.”

As he got down on the shot, O'Sullivan added: “It looks like I'm moaning all the time.”

“Extraordinary,” said Neal Foulds on Eurosport commentary. “I don’t think I’ve ever heard anything like that in the final of an event.

“It was almost like it was an exhibition, the way he was coming out with all that.”

Some players would have been put off by the break in play, but O’Sullivan calmly got down and stroked in the red - to cheers from the crowd.

