Ronnie O'Sullivan hit two century breaks to reach the European Masters quarter-finals with a 5-2 win over World No 81 Ashley Hugill on Thursday before admitting playing snooker "makes me feel like Superman".

The six-time world champion is 5/4 favourite to claim a second ranking title of the campaign in Milton Keynes and 39th of his golden 30-year career. O'Sullivan meets the heavy-scoring former Riga Open finalist Tom Ford in the last eight on Friday evening in Milton Keynes.

Asked how he would like to remembered in the sport when he hangs up his cue for the final time, the snooker GOAT said: "It's not for me to say, but just someone who played the game in a unique way."

O'Sullivan told Eurosport that the "sensation" of hitting top form on the green baize was "amazing".

He was certainly in full flow in his victory over Hugill at the Marshall Arena with breaks 141, 96, 62, 105, 52 and 58 keeping him on course to add to his World Grand Prix victory in December.

“I think every guy deserves to know what it feels like to have a 10-inch ****," said O'Sullivan

"I’ve probably had that feeling for quite a long time now. I think I’ve been fortunate in that area to experience that. When I’m buzzing on the snooker table, the sensation feels amazing.

“By playing snooker, I feel like I’m the king of my castle."

O'Sullivan expanded on that theme by admitting that a work-out in the gym could not replicate the feeling of conquering the snooker table.

"I feel like I craft breaks in an effortless manner and I know I’m going to do it," O'Sullivan told a reporter on WST

That’s why I play snooker because it just makes me feel like Superman sometimes.

"I have tried a lot of things in my life, but I’m yet to find anything else that makes me feel as good and as strong.”

2022 European Masters quarter-final schedule on Friday

Graeme Dott v Ryan Day (1:30pm)

Fan Zhengyi v David Gilbert (1:30pm)

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Tom Ford (7pm)

Liang Wenbo v Anthony McGill (7pm)

---

