Judd Trump has been knocked out of the European Masters, falling 5-3 to Norway’s Kurt Maflin at the last-32 stage.

Trump’s wait to win a ranking title this season continues as he failed to produce his best snooker against Maflin who had an excellent match.

Maflin got off to a bright start with a break of 97 enough to secure the opening frame. Trump levelled after Maflin cut a red to the middle which did not make the pocket and registered a break of 79.

Trump looked to have found his rhythm and moved into the lead for the first time in the match with a fine century, but Maflin - who reached the last eight of the world championships in 2020 - fought back.

The No.2 seed fouled as he missed pink when trying to catch a red thin and it allowed Maflin to go on a run and he took the fourth frame to make it 2-2 with a break of 79.

And it was Maflin who moved back in front with a confident display in the fifth frame as he cleared with a break of 72.

Maflin was playing impeccably and a measured 92 moved him to within one frame of the last-32, but Trump responded emphatically with his second ton of the night; a fine 124.

The eighth frame was expectedly tense and it was Maflin who took it and the match in stunning fashion. The 38-year-old fluked the yellow as it bumped off the top cushion and went in off the side before he sunk the green and took the frame 72-37.

Maflin will play Anthony McGill in the last-16 as he beat Mitchell Mann 5-1, registering breaks of 58 and a spectacular 134 to seal the win.

China's Yan Bingtao has progressed to the next round after seeing off Joe Perry 5-2 in a cagey battle.

Kyren Wilson was knocked out 5-4 by Fan Zhengyi. Fan missed the brown for a maximum in the fifth frame.

