Mark Williams has withdrawn from the European Masters and English Open after testing positive for Covid-19.

The former world number one and three-time world champion was set to face Yuan Sijun at the European Masters and Paul Deaville at the English Open.

He will be replaced by Mark Lloyd in both competitions, with the 21-year-old the first available player in the Q School Order of Merit.

Williams last won the European Masters in 1998, but has never progressed past the fourth round of the English Open.

He already has a ranking title to his name this season, winning the British Open in August.

World number 55 Sam Craigie has withdrawn from European Masters qualifying due to injury.

James Cahill was on standby to replace the Englishman but returned a positive lateral flow test, so Craigie´s opponent Soheil Vahedi will now receive a bye to the final stages of qualifying.

