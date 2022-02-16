Neil Robertson will defend his Tour Championship title next month in what he describes as the most competitive era in snooker history.

It was the 2010 world champion's third trophy of the season following victory at the English Open final (9-8 against John Higgins) and Masters, where he also overcame Hawkins 10-4 at the elite invitational event in London last month.

Robertson's 22nd career ranking title and £125,000 top prize ensures he will defend his Tour Championship title at Venue Cymru in Llandudno next month (March 28-April 3) with only the top eight on the sport's one-year list guaranteed a spot on the starting list.

The European Masters, Welsh Open, Turkish Masters and Gibraltar Open (live on Eurosport) all count towards qualifying for the Tour Championship that carries a £150,000 first prize.

UK and German Masters winner Zhao Xintong is top of the standings on £301,000 with Robertson moving up from sixth to second on £243,000. Third-placed Luca Brecel (£193,000) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (£190,000) in fourth can cement their places at the Tour Championship with solid runs at the European Masters next week.

Mark Williams (£160,000), Mark Allen (£149,500), Higgins (£129,000) and Hawkins (£109,500) hold the remaining four places with Champion of Champions holder Judd Trump (£78,000) and world and defending European Masters champion Mark Selby (£58,000) in 16th and 17th places respectively and needing to find form over the next month to muscle their way in on the top eight.

World No 1 Selby remarkably failed to quality for the Players Championship after occupying 17th place on the one-year list from his trip to the German Masters in Berlin.

Robertson believes the game's leading players cannot take anything for granted otherwise they will lose early in events.

"If you look further down the rankings, there are guys there who can beat the top players on their day," said Robertson, who enjoyed a glorious 10-4 win over O'Sullivan in last year's Tour Championship final.

"I remember being in the top 16 in the mid-2000s and it being relatively easy to negotiate your way to the last 16 and quarter-finals.

"Now it is tough to win even the opening rounds. It could be an up-and-coming Chinese star, and there are more and more of them coming through.

You’ve also got the mix, with the experience of the Class of 1992 of John, Ronnie and Mark Williams. You have myself, Mark Selby and Judd.

“Then there is Barry Hawkins, Stuart Bingham, some super hungry players who want to win more than they have like Kyren Wilson and Jack Lisowski, and the new young winners like Yan Bingtao and Zhao Xintong.

"It all means that every tournament win should be savoured and enjoyed.”

Robertson returns to action when he faces Lei Peifan in the first round of the European Masters at 7pm LIVE on Eurosport.

Race to Tour Championship: Top 10 one-year ranking list

Zhao Xintong £301,000

Neil Robertson £243,000

Luca Brecel £193,000

Ronnie O'Sullivan £190,000

Mark Williams £160,000

Mark Allen £149,500

John Higgins £129,000

Barry Hawkins £109,500

Ricky Walden £108,000

Yan Bingtao £108,000

