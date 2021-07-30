World champion Mark Selby will defend his European Masters crown LIVE on Eurosport in February with the event set to take place in Germany.
The Stadthalle in Fürth – home of the Paul Hunter Classic in Bavaria between 2010 and 2019 – will host the sport's top players between 22-27 February with all matches in Fürth up to the quarter-finals played over the best of nine frames, semi-finals over the best of 11 frames and the best-of-17 frame final.
Championship League
'Blow away the cobwebs' – Wilson begins title defence in style
15 HOURS AGO
Selby edged out former German Masters winner Martin Gould 9-8 to win last year's event, staged behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes due to the pandemic.
The European Masters is part of the eight-event BetVictor European Series with the series winner receiving a £150,000 bonus.

Best shots from Selby in European Masters final

World number one Judd Trump will chase a third European Masters title having triumphed in 2016 and 2017.
Jimmy Robertson and Neil Robertson are other winners of the trophy since it became a ranking event five years ago.
Championship League
'So upset' – Saengkham fights back from Covid-19 misery to stun Higgins
27/07/2021 AT 23:32
Championship League
'Embarrassed himself' – Watch funny moment Vahedi messes up break-off shot
27/07/2021 AT 12:31