World champion Mark Selby will defend his European Masters crown LIVE on Eurosport in February with the event set to take place in Germany.

The Stadthalle in Fürth – home of the Paul Hunter Classic in Bavaria between 2010 and 2019 – will host the sport's top players between 22-27 February with all matches in Fürth up to the quarter-finals played over the best of nine frames, semi-finals over the best of 11 frames and the best-of-17 frame final.

Selby edged out former German Masters winner Martin Gould 9-8 to win last year's event, staged behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes due to the pandemic.

Best shots from Selby in European Masters final

World number one Judd Trump will chase a third European Masters title having triumphed in 2016 and 2017.

Jimmy Robertson and Neil Robertson are other winners of the trophy since it became a ranking event five years ago.

