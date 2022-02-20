Neil Robertson is looking forward to the remainder of the season with relish, with the Australian saying the pressure is off and he is playing for fun.

The 40-year-old has arguably been the most impressive player on tour this season, with three titles already in the bag.

He heads into next week’s European Masters, which is live on Eurosport, in excellent form and enjoying his snooker.

“Without a doubt it has been my best season so far,” Robertson told ITV as he prepares to face Lei Peifan in the first round of the European Masters. “Whenever I have played a tournament at 100 per cent, I have got to the final.

“This calendar year couldn’t have started any better. I turned 40 this month and maybe people think at that age you are on a downward slope, but I have proved that’s not the case. The Players Championship final was the best I have played so far this season.

“There are no targets as such. At the start of a season you want to win a big tournament. Having won three now, everything else is a bonus, the pressure is completely off me and I’m playing for fun.”

Robertson’s main goal for the remainder of the season will be to add a second World Championship to his trophy cabinet.

On current form, he would arrive at the Crucible as one of the favourites - but that has been the case in recent years only for the Australian to get bogged down and crash out.

He has spoken about playing matches on his terms, and that remains the case for the 2010 world champion.

“I just make sure I play my own style of game, to be aggressive, make the frames open and stop getting bogged down with the defensive side,” he said. This season I have been able to avoid the long drawn out frames, keeping the scoreboard ticking over.”

