Snooker

Ali Carter hits stellar century to draw level with Kyren Wilson at interval of European Masters semi-final

Watch an absolutely fabulous century break from Ali Carter as he fought back to go level 2-2 with Kyren Wilson at the interval of their 2022 European Masters semi-final. After taking the first frame Carter had found himself down 2-1 but this ton made sure the players went into the break honours even.

00:01:53, 2 hours ago