Judd Trump has the chance to topple Ronnie O'Sullivan at the top of the snooker world rankings only three months after losing to him in an epic Crucible final in Sheffield.

Trump trails the 39-time ranking event winner by 29,500 points in second place on 1,011,500 as he chases a third European Masters title.

"I'm still very motivated and I'd like to get back to world No. 1, that gives you that extra bit of confidence," he told The Sportsman

"But that's probably only going to happen if you win the World Championship.

"The ranking system is such a way now that whoever wins the World Championship is going to be No. 1, so that's my aim."

A run to the final would guarantee the Turkish Masters champion at least £35,000 as the runner-up with the winner picking up £80,000.

Any of those scenarios would be enough for Trump – who opens his campaign against Thepchaiya Un-Nooh of Thailand on Tuesday – to scale the summit a decade after first reaching the top spot.

A place in the European Masters semi-finals would only be worth £17,500 leaving O'Sullivan safe at the top before the British Open in Milton Keynes next month (26 September-2 October).

Selby plays his opening match against talented Chinese player Yuan Sijun.

World snooker rankings

1. Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) 1,041,000

2. Judd Trump (Eng) 1,011,500

3. Mark Selby (Eng) 916,500

4. Neil Robertson (Aus) 902,000

5. John Higgins (Sco) 537,000

