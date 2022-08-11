Judd Trump has the chance to topple Ronnie O'Sullivan at the top of the snooker world rankings only three months after losing to him in an epic Crucible final in Sheffield.
O'Sullivan ended the 2021/22 season as world No. 1 after claiming £500,000 for winning a record-equalling seventh world title with an 18-14 victory over the Bristol professional.
While the snooker GOAT is well clear at the top in the end-of-season provisional rankings, he could be forced to temporarily abdicate his lofty standing if Trump enjoys a run to the final of the European Masters in Germany next week (16-21 August LIVE on discovery+ and Eurosport).
O'Sullivan has been forced to withdraw from the season's second ranking event in Furth due to medical reasons, meaning he will be unable to add any ranking points to his total of 1,041,000.
Trump trails the 39-time ranking event winner by 29,500 points in second place on 1,011,500 as he chases a third European Masters title.
"I'm still very motivated and I'd like to get back to world No. 1, that gives you that extra bit of confidence," he told The Sportsman.
"But that's probably only going to happen if you win the World Championship.
"The ranking system is such a way now that whoever wins the World Championship is going to be No. 1, so that's my aim."
A run to the final would guarantee the Turkish Masters champion at least £35,000 as the runner-up with the winner picking up £80,000.
Any of those scenarios would be enough for Trump – who opens his campaign against Thepchaiya Un-Nooh of Thailand on Tuesday – to scale the summit a decade after first reaching the top spot.
A place in the European Masters semi-finals would only be worth £17,500 leaving O'Sullivan safe at the top before the British Open in Milton Keynes next month (26 September-2 October).
World No. 3 Mark Selby has the chance to close the gap on Trump in second spot if he can win a second European Masters title in three years, but Masters holder Neil Robertson has opted out of the event with John Higgins knocked out 5-3 by fellow Scot Scott Donaldson in the qualifying round.
Selby plays his opening match against talented Chinese player Yuan Sijun.
World snooker rankings
- 1. Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) 1,041,000
- 2. Judd Trump (Eng) 1,011,500
- 3. Mark Selby (Eng) 916,500
- 4. Neil Robertson (Aus) 902,000
- 5. John Higgins (Sco) 537,000
