Mark Williams is one of the quickest players on the snooker tour, and he took a shortcut during his walk-on ahead of his match with Barry Hawkins.

His average shot time of 18.78 thus far in the 2022/23 season is sixth quickest. Those ahead of him? Ronnie O'Sullivan, Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, Zhao Xintong, Hossein Vafaei and Hammad Miah.

The Welsh Potting Machine seemed in a rush on Friday as he beat Zhou Yuelong and Jamie Jones 5-0 and 5-1 in the third round and the quarter-final respectively to set up a semi-final showdown on Saturday against Barry Hawkins.

And the 47-year-old made a very Mark Williams entrance to that last-four encounter. The 2018 world champion elected not to do the full walk-on, and instead hopped the wall as Tom Jones’ ‘Delilah’ bellowed out in the background.

The scene prompted Phil Studd on commentary to note:

“Cracking atmosphere here at the Stadthalle,” began Studd.

“Mark Williams making quite the entrance there,” he chuckled.

Studd then turned to the potential of the match, adding:

“He has been playing some terrific stuff, as has Hawkins”

The Hawk has been in ferocious form this week, beating Judd Trump in the quarter-final and he produced what Alan McManus called the shot of the tournament in frame three.

Hawkins will face Wilson in a best-of-17 encounter at the Stadthalle Fürth on Sunday.

