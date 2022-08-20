Mark Williams is one of the quickest players on the snooker tour, and he took a shortcut during his walk-on ahead of his match with Barry Hawkins.
His average shot time of 18.78 thus far in the 2022/23 season is sixth quickest. Those ahead of him? Ronnie O'Sullivan, Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, Zhao Xintong, Hossein Vafaei and Hammad Miah.
The Welsh Potting Machine seemed in a rush on Friday as he beat Zhou Yuelong and Jamie Jones 5-0 and 5-1 in the third round and the quarter-final respectively to set up a semi-final showdown on Saturday against Barry Hawkins.
And the 47-year-old made a very Mark Williams entrance to that last-four encounter. The 2018 world champion elected not to do the full walk-on, and instead hopped the wall as Tom Jones’ ‘Delilah’ bellowed out in the background.
The scene prompted Phil Studd on commentary to note:
“Cracking atmosphere here at the Stadthalle,” began Studd.
“Mark Williams making quite the entrance there,” he chuckled.
Studd then turned to the potential of the match, adding:
“He has been playing some terrific stuff, as has Hawkins”
It was in fact Hawkins who would emerge victorious, overpowering Williams 6-2 to set up a final showdown with Kyren Wilson who had beaten Ali Carter 6-5 earlier in the day.
The Hawk has been in ferocious form this week, beating Judd Trump in the quarter-final and he produced what Alan McManus called the shot of the tournament in frame three.

'Oh wow!' - Hawkins with 'shot of tournament' in semi-final

Hawkins will face Wilson in a best-of-17 encounter at the Stadthalle Fürth on Sunday.
