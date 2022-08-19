Snooker

Dramatic end to final-frame decider as Judd Trump avoids monster upset against Farakh Ajaib at European Masters

Watch the dramatic finish to the final-frame decider between Judd Trump and Farakh Ajaib at the 2022 European Masters on Friday. Trump had looked in control before Ajaib fought back to force the decider and he looked poised to seal a shock victory. However a heartbreaking miss on the brown gave Trump the chance to steal in and take the frame, avoiding the upset.

00:03:07, an hour ago