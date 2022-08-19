Snooker
Judd Trump - Farakh Ajaib
10:00-13:00
Live
Trump 0-0 Ajaib (22-25)
Well, didn't see that coming. Nicely on the black, but tried to power home the object ball off the spot and ended up missing the pot. Some more reds developed as Trump returns to the table.
European Masters
'More than a feather, was more like a hammer' - Dale feathers the white against Williams
Trump 0-0 Ajaib (0-25)
A blistering long red by Ajaib. Magical stuff to get this match underway. Chance to get hand on the table early on and settle himself down before a pretty decent crowd in Furth for a Friday morning.
Trump 0-0 Ajaib (0-0)
So the players are out in the arena. The Blackburn-based amateur Ajaib fell off the professional tour last year, but has enjoyed wins over Mark Allen, Barry Pinches and Marco Fu to reach this stage. A tough test against the world No. 2.
0955 – Trump bidding to reclaim world No. 1 spot from Rocket Ronnie
A run to the final would guarantee the Turkish Masters champion at least £35,000 as the runner-up with the winner picking up £80,000.
Any of those scenarios would be enough for Trump to scale the summit a decade after first reaching the top spot.
A place in the European Masters semi-finals would only be worth £17,500 leaving O'Sullivan safe at the top before the British Open in Milton Keynes next month (26 September-2 October).
0945 – Welcome back to Furth
We are almost ready to go with the last 16 of this year's European Masters. Here is the order of play for this morning. We'll be focusing on tournament favourite Judd Trump's encounter with Farakh Ajaib of Pakistan.
We'll keep you up to date with the rest of the action this morning with former world finalists Ali Carter and Barry Hawkins among those aiming to secure a spot in the quarter-finals.
Boys on the baize at around 10am.
10.00 BST
- Ryan Day v Wu Yize
- Ali Carter v David Grace
- Judd Trump v Farakh Ajaib
- Barry Hawkins v Robert Milkins
Ronnie O'Sullivan on why his mental fortitude is the key to his snooker greatness
Ronnie O'Sullivan insists his ability to manage anxiety, stress and expectation levels have been key to his snooker success story rather than raw natural ability.
O'Sullivan claimed his seventh world title in May with an 18-14 final win over Judd Trump that saw him equal Stephen Hendry's 1990s Crucible haul.
Despite being widely acclaimed as the snooker GOAT, the 39-time ranking event winner and world No. 1 admits his longevity in the sport has never been a given since turning professional in 1992.
Read the full story here.
Friday's schedule
Fourth round
14.30 BST
- Daniel Wells v Si Jiahui
- Shaun Murphy v Kyren Wilson
- Mark Williams v Zhou Yuelong
- Yan Bingtao v Jamie Jones
Quarter-finals
19.00 BST
- Daniel Wells / Si Jiahui v Shaun Murphy / Kyren Wilson
- Ryan Day / Wu Yize v Ali Carter / David Grace
- Judd Trump / Farakh Ajaib v Barry Hawkins / Robert Milkins
- Mark Williams / Zhou Yuelong v Yan Bingtao / Jamie Jones
European Masters
European Masters
