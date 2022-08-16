Premium Snooker Judd Trump - Noppon Saengkham 14:30-17:30

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the 2022 European Masters. This is the first day so there will be a mixture of first round action and the left over qualifying action. That qualifying action will be our primary focus today with Judd Trump facing Noppon Saengkham in the afternoon session and then Mark Selby playing Yuan Sijun in the evening session.

'About the last year!' - O'Sullivan reveals long-term arm injury, aims for Hong Kong

Ronnie O'Sullivan says he is set to be out for almost two months with an arm injury, but is targeting the Hong Kong Masters in October.

The seven-time world champion was appearing as a special guest at the FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Great Britain in Cardiff.

The Rocket was at the Principality Stadium with discovery+ to watch round six of what has been a thrilling season of Speedway GP action so far.

O’Sullivan got involved with the pre-race track walk to observe how the riders inspect the surface before taking to their bikes.

O'Sullivan says he is skipping the European Masters, which runs from August 11 to August 20 in Furth, with his sights firmly set on the Masters tournament which gets underway on October 6.

“I’ve had an injury for my arm for about the last year," he told Eurosport.

"The last two months it’s just got really bad so I really need to rest it."

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE

10:00 BST

First round

Anthony McGill v Si Jiahui

Hossein Vafaei v Xiao Guodong

Luca Brecel v Wu Yize

Zhou Yuelong v Graeme Dott

Qualifying

Fan Zhengyi v Michael Judge

14:30 BST

First round

Gary Wilson v Lukas Kleckers

Chris Wakelin v Oliver Brown

Andy Hicks v Jimmy Robertson

Ryan Day v Steven Hallworth

Ian Burns v Stuart Bingham

Qualifying

Judd Trump v Noppon Saengkham

19:00 BST

First round

Haydon Pinhey v Rory McLeod

James Cahill v Ali Carter

David Grace v Michael White

Qualifying

Mark Selby v Yuan Sijun

Luke Simmonds v Sean O'Sullivan

