Semi-final day!

It's going to be a great day as we watch the last four remaining players do battle for a spot in the final. As a reminder these games have moved to be best of eleven, with previous rounds being best of nine.

Kyren Wilson v Ali Carter leads us off before we get Barry Hawkins v Mark Williams.

Hawkins dumps out Trump

Barry Hawkins produced a golden performance to beat Judd Trump 5-3 to set up a semi-final showdown with Mark Williams at the European Masters.

The loss comes after Trump suffered an almighty scare against Farakh Ajaib in the third round at the Stadthalle Furth in Furth. The 2019 world champion required snookers in the final frame to avoid a huge shock and was the beneficiary of a fortunate in-off against Ajaib to avoid the ignominy of defeat against the amateur, but was still far from his best in the quarter-final.

Hawkins quickly established a two-frame advantage against an out-of-sorts Trump. The Bristolian got his hand on the table early in the first frame but missed a fairly rudimentary red. While it took multiple visits, The Hawk drew blood first. A run of 69 soon gave the world No. 12 a two-frame lead.

Saturday's schedule

Semi-finals

13:00 BST

Kyren Wilson v Ali Carter

19:00 BST

Barry Hawkins v Mark J Williams

