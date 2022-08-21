Premium Snooker European Masters | E2 Coverage 13:00-16:00 Live

Hawkins 0-1 Wilson (50-19)

Wilson not exactly in vintage form out there, but is looking the likelier figure. A lead of 25 points with one red left up. Hawkins hasn't turned up so far today.

Hawkins 0-1 Wilson (25-19)

This second frame littered with misses as Wilson sees a red creep out heading for the middle. Neither player in control of that cue ball. First man to settle could cash in here.

Hawkins 0-1 Wilson (8-4)

A bit of nervous tension continues to swirl around the air as Hawkins slots a long red. A quite magical pot by 'The Hawk'.

Hawkins 0-0 Wilson (17-66)

Hawkins has seen enough of this opening frame. A 1-0 lead for the world No. 8 Wilson.

Brilliant red and brown from Wilson to move 43 points clear with 43 left before another long red puts the seal surely on this first frame.

Hawkins 0-0 Wilson (17-55)

Hawkins still alive in this first frame, but only three red balls on the table.

Hawkins 0-0 Wilson (9-55)

Miss on a tricky mid-range red. Just didn't have complete control of that cue ball and pays the price. 46 clear, but still 59 left up.

Hawkins 0-0 Wilson (9-47)

Crowd are already entranced by this contest in the opening frame. Wilson inching onwards here. Working hard to control that cue ball.

Hawkins 0-0 Wilson (9-16)

Hawkins slotted a few juicy plants against Williams last night, but misses a fairly routine one there. Leaves red over hole for Wilson to return to table.

Hawkins 0-0 Wilson (9-15)

Well, a few unexpected errors early on with Wilson missing a tricky pot on black. Both men settling down.

Hawkins 0-0 Wilson (9-1)

Fine long red by Hawkins to get his afternoon started. Starting where he left off against Mark Williams last night, but breaks down early on to hand Wilson the initiative.

Hawkins 0-0 Wilson (0-0)

Hawkins gets the match off and running. Packed crowd again in Furth turning up for this final.

Welcome back to Furth

Eight frames this afternoon and a possible nine tonight to decide the destination of the second ranking event of the campaign. Nothing between them in career meetings with Hawkins leading Wilson 8-7 outside of their Championship League duels. Wilson won their previous meeting 13-10 in the last 16 of last year's World Championship.

They first met 12 years ago with Hawkins running out a 4-0 winner in a minor ranking event.

It's the final

It all comes down to this: Barry Hawkins against Kyren Wilson for the European Masters title.

The opening session gets going at 1pm UK time, with a further evening session to decide the winner from 7pm.

Wilson will challenge for a fifth career ranking title as he reached the final. The Englishman was ahead for much of the match but allowed Ali Carter back into it as The Captain recovered to go 5-4 clear.

The world No. 12 was up against Welsh former No.1, Mark Williams, and he hit big scores in the closing three frames. Two half-centuries and a century break set up a final against Kyren Wilson on Sunday at the Stadthalle Furth.

This was how that match - and Williams' run at the tournament - ended...

'Brilliant' - Watch Hawkins close out impressive victory over Williams at European Masters

- - -

