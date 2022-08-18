Snooker
Andrew Higginson - Judd Trump
14:30-17:30
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the European Masters. We'll be kicking off our text commentary with the afternoon session with Judd Trump in action whilst providing a brief summary of what happened in the earlier sessions.
European Masters
Trump advances to third round after seeing off Hugill challenge, Williams also through
Count me in! Murphy up for Strictly
Shaun Murphy dazzled the European Masters crowd on Wednesday, and not just because he enjoyed a 5-3 win over Zhang Anda.
The 2005 world champion opted for a bit of sparkle in his suit trousers, and admitted it was fun to show a bit of personality given the restrictions around snooker outfits.
He also offered a tongue-in-cheek (or perhaps not?) plea to the producers of Strictly Come Dancing in the process…
Read the full interview here.
Thursday's schedule
10.00 BST
- Si Jiahui v Xiao Guodong
- Wu Yize v Rory McLeod
- Ali Carter v Stuart Bingham
- David Grace v Jackson Page
- Farakh Ajaib v Marco Fu
- Ricky Walden v Yan Bingtao
14.30 BST
- Scott Donaldson v Ryan Day
- Judd Trump v Andrew Higginson
- Stuart Carrington v Barry Hawkins
- Robert Milkins v Zhao Xintong
- Jamie Jones v Mark Joyce
19.00 BST
- Daniel Wells v Gary Wilson
- Chris Wakelin v Shaun Murphy
- Jimmy Robertson v Kyren Wilson
- Mark Williams v Dominic Dale
- Jack Lisowski v Zhou Yuelong
