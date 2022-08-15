Welcome to the 24th edition of the European Masters (formerly known as the European Open and the Malta Cup) that will be taking place this week at the Stadthalle Furth in Germany.

The European Masters is the second ranking event of the year and the second event of the BetVictor series.

Ad

Last year, Fan Zhengyi beat Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-9 in the final to win his first, and to this stage only, ranking event.

British Open Stevens overpowers Maguire to reach British Open last 64 11 HOURS AGO

When and where are the European Masters?

The Stadthalle Furth in Furth, Germany plays host to the European Masters this year. It will be held from August 16 to August 21.

What is the European Masters format?

After a qualifying stage in July in Leicester, we have 64 players who will battle it out to lift the trophy. The first four rounds are all best-of-nine frames before the semi-finals, which are best-of-11 and then the final - a best-of-17.

John Higgins, Mark Allen, David Gilbert and Matthew Selt were all knocked out in the qualifying stage.

The qualifying matches involving Zhengyi, Mark Selby, Judd Trump and Ronnie O'Sullivan were all held over to the main session in Germany. O'Sullivan was forced to withdraw with injury and has been replaced by Luke Simmonds.

What is the European Masters prize money?

The prize money for the European Masters runs as follows.

Winner - £80,000

Runner-up - £35,000

Semi-final - £17,500

Quarter-final - £11,000

Last 16 - £7,500

Last 32 - £4,500

Last 64 - £3,000

Highest break - £5,000

Total - £422,000

How to watch the European Masters?

European Masters match schedule, scores and results

Tuesday August 16

10:00 BST

First round

Anthony McGill v Si Jiahui

Hossein Vafaei v Xiao Guodong

Luca Brecel v Wu Yize

Zhou Yuelong v Graeme Dott

Qualifying

Fan Zhengyi v Michael Judge

14:30 BST

First round

Gary Wilson v Lukas Kleckers

Chris Wakelin v Oliver Brown

Andy Hicks v Jimmy Robertson

Ryan Day v Steven Hallworth

Ian Burns v Stuart Bingham

Qualifying

Judd Trump v Noppon Saengkham

19:00 BST

First round

Haydon Pinhey v Rory McLeod

James Cahill v Ali Carter

David Grace v Michael White

Qualifying

Mark Selby v Yuan Sijun

Luke Simmonds v Sean O'Sullivan

Snooker 'About the last year!' - O'Sullivan reveals long-term arm injury, aims for Hong Kong YESTERDAY AT 16:23