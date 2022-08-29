Four-time world champion Mark Selby hopes he is on the mend as he receives ongoing physio treatment for a neck problem.

“The MRI scan came back Thursday evening, showing protruding disc C5 C6. Exactly same area as before," said Selby on Twitter.

"Seems to be easing a little compared to a week or so ago, so hope it’s going the right way.

"Good thing is I can still get down on the shot with less discomfort than I did in Germany so hopefully on the mend. More physio on Tuesday.”

The world No. 3 endured a similar problem in 2012 when he was forced to withdraw from the China Open before losing 10-3 to Barry Hawkins in the first round of the World Championship after playing through the pain barrier.

