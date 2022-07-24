Jimmy White produced a stunning comeback, including a ton to force a decider, to beat Andrew Pagett 5-4 in European Masters qualifying.

It was not easy - it never is with White - but he showed tremendous bottle to get the job done in the final frame to book his ticket to Furth in Germany.

The Whirlwind began slowly and was staring at defeat when falling 3-0 behind. But he steadied the ship by taking a scrappy frame before the interval, to give himself some confidence.

He returned after the break and produced some solid play to cut the gap to one.

White had a wardrobe malfunction in the sixth frame and took time to adjust his waistcoat. Following a lengthy safety battle, White forced an error from Pagett but he did not take advantage and the Welshman took the frame to move within one of victory at 4-2.

But from that point White took charge.

White is not the force of old at the age of 60, but is still capable of moments of brilliance and a classy break of 58 took the seventh.

He followed that up with a stunning century, a 133, to force a decider.

It was never likely to be a procession in the final frame for either player, and that proved to be the case.

White got in first with a 28, but ran out of position and Pagett worked his way back into the frame.

With one red remaining on the table, only one point separated the pair.

Following a prolonged safety battle, White knocked in a stunning long red to the bottom-right and dropped perfectly on the brown.

With nerves jangling it was not a formality, but he cleared to the pink to book his place in the European Masters.

