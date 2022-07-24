John Higgins was dumped out of the European Masters at the qualifying stage after suffering a shock 5-3 defeat to fellow Scotsman Scott Donaldson on Sunday.

World No. 5 Higgins won the 1st frame with a break of 62, but then shipped the next four with Perth professional Donaldson contributing 51 and 52 to lead 4-1 at the Morningside Arena in Leicester.

Higgins responded with two quickfire runs of 101 and 81, but could not force a decider despite building up a 56-8 lead as his opponent produced a clinical closing knock of 60 to advance to the last 64 in the Germany city of Furth.

World No. 46 Donaldson will next face Chang Bingyu with the season's second ranking event being staged between 16-22 August.

Oliver Lines ran out a 5-3 winner against Tom Ford, who levelled at 2-2 from 2-0 behind with breaks of 76 and 126.

Lines never trailed in the contest and closed out the victory with a 76 in the eighth frame, his highest of the match.

World No. 57 Lines will meet Andrew Higginson in the finals venue in the last 64.

