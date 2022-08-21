Kyren Wilson has an borderline unassailable 6-2 lead over Barry Hawkins going into the evening interval of the 2022 European Masters final in Furth.

Wilson took both the opening and final frames of the mid-session interval, giving himself breathing space as he looks to complete a hat-trick of ranking titles in Germany, following his triumphs at the 2018 Paul Hunter Classic and 2019 German Masters.

He needs just three more frames to take his fifth ranking title.

Finding himself 55-9 down in the first frame, Hawkins had a chance to battle through as he had against Mark Williams on Saturday, but he was not as ruthless in the opening frame and after some extended safety play with three remaining reds, Wilson was able to sink a red and pull away decisively.

In the second frame Wilson looked likeliest to win but some tough safety play led a seemingly tense Wilson to glance against a brown to bring Hawkins back into contention, and he battled back to force a re-spotted black. Wilson, however, went two-up as he battled past his under-par rival.

Hawkins again struggled in the third frame and the match seemed to be running away from the veteran as he searched for Saturday’s form, and while Wilson was also below his best he did enough to go three clear.

In the fourth frame, Wilson looked on course for an early clean sweep only to see a poor positional shot allow his opponent to steal in and get a 68-54 frame win on the board before the mid-session interval. Wilson may have been concerned at this stage about letting control of the match get away from him as he did, briefly but worryingly, against Ali Carter on Saturday.

After the restart, Hawkins scored the first and second half-century breaks of the match as he won the fifth frame 106-7, cutting the deficit to one.

Wilson was then held up by some more obstructive and obdurate defensive work from Hawkins with the sixth frame not quite lost, but he rallied back to win 73-9.

But Wilson secured the seventh frame even if it wasn’t entirely convincing. After expertly dispatching a long red to put him in business, he contrived to miss a pink. With his opponent requiring two snookers however, it wasn’t long before Wilson was back on the table to secure the frame.

Wilson was straight to business in the final frame of the afternoon session with a break of 56 – the highest of the match so far – and it proved insurmountable as Hawkins failed to make a recovery.

The evening session begins at 7pm BST.

