Kyren Wilson eased into the third round of the European Masters with a 5-1 victory over Lyu Haotian in Germany.

Chasing a first rankings win since 2020, Wilson rarely put a foot wrong against the Chinese 24-year-old, and faces Jimmy Robertson next for a place in the last 16.

Ad

Wilson took the first frame thanks to a break of 60, but Lyu hit back when winning the next frame 85-8.

European Masters 'It is quite difficult' - Trump borrows Xiao's waistcoat for European Masters match 3 HOURS AGO

That would be the last time Lyu was within touching distance of Wilson, who raced into the lead with masterful breaks of 72 and 111 before the mid-session interval.

Wilson then won the next two frames after the break to seal the match and comfortably advance.

Eurosport commentator Philip Studd said: “It has been a close to immaculate performance from Wilson after Lyu levelled the score at 1-1.

“It has been a clinical win as he looks to make a strong start to the season. It’s a title he craves, it’s been two years since he won a ranking event, too long for a player of his calibre.”

Earlier in the day, there was a narrow 5-4 win for Yan Bingtao over Dylan Emery, with the former getting over the line when winning the decider with a break of 83.

Shaun Murphy reached the third round with a 5-3 win over Zhang Anda, who enjoyed a fine 143 in the seventh frame despite losing – the highest break of the tournament since the qualifying rounds saw two 147s.

Wednesday's results and schedule

Second round

10:00 BST

Michael Judge 3-4 Daniel Wells

Zhang Anda 3-5 Shaun Murphy

Oliver Lines 1-5 Andrew Higginson

Farakh Ajaib 5-2 Barry Pinches

5-2 Barry Pinches Li Hang v Zhao Xintong (walkover)

(walkover) Dylan Emery 4-5 Yan Bingtao

14.30 BST

Lyu Haotian 1-5 Kyren Wilson

Jackson Page 4-1 Yuan Sijun

Stuart Carrington 2-2 Jordan Brown

Aaron Hill 2-3 Barry Hawkins

Jak Jones 2-2 Robert Milkins

Mark Joyce 2-2 Sean O'Sullivan

19.00 BST

Judd Trump v Ashley Hugill

Mark Williams v Sanderson Lam

Dominic Dale v Jimmy White

Jack Lisowski v Matthew Stevens

Mitchell Mann v Ricky Walden

Anthony Hamilton v Jamie Jones

- - -

Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and on eurosport.co.uk, including the European Masters which started on August 16.

European Masters European Masters LIVE – Wilson eases past Lyu before Trump continues campaign 5 HOURS AGO