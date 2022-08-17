Kyren Wilson eased into the third round of the European Masters with a 5-1 victory over Lyu Haotian in Germany.
Chasing a first rankings win since 2020, Wilson rarely put a foot wrong against the Chinese 24-year-old, and faces Jimmy Robertson next for a place in the last 16.
Wilson took the first frame thanks to a break of 60, but Lyu hit back when winning the next frame 85-8.
That would be the last time Lyu was within touching distance of Wilson, who raced into the lead with masterful breaks of 72 and 111 before the mid-session interval.
Wilson then won the next two frames after the break to seal the match and comfortably advance.
Eurosport commentator Philip Studd said: “It has been a close to immaculate performance from Wilson after Lyu levelled the score at 1-1.
“It has been a clinical win as he looks to make a strong start to the season. It’s a title he craves, it’s been two years since he won a ranking event, too long for a player of his calibre.”
Earlier in the day, there was a narrow 5-4 win for Yan Bingtao over Dylan Emery, with the former getting over the line when winning the decider with a break of 83.
Shaun Murphy reached the third round with a 5-3 win over Zhang Anda, who enjoyed a fine 143 in the seventh frame despite losing – the highest break of the tournament since the qualifying rounds saw two 147s.

Wednesday's results and schedule

Second round
10:00 BST
  • Michael Judge 3-4 Daniel Wells
  • Zhang Anda 3-5 Shaun Murphy
  • Oliver Lines 1-5 Andrew Higginson
  • Farakh Ajaib 5-2 Barry Pinches
  • Li Hang v Zhao Xintong (walkover)
  • Dylan Emery 4-5 Yan Bingtao
14.30 BST
  • Lyu Haotian 1-5 Kyren Wilson
  • Jackson Page 4-1 Yuan Sijun
  • Stuart Carrington 2-2 Jordan Brown
  • Aaron Hill 2-3 Barry Hawkins
  • Jak Jones 2-2 Robert Milkins
  • Mark Joyce 2-2 Sean O'Sullivan
19.00 BST
  • Judd Trump v Ashley Hugill
  • Mark Williams v Sanderson Lam
  • Dominic Dale v Jimmy White
  • Jack Lisowski v Matthew Stevens
  • Mitchell Mann v Ricky Walden
  • Anthony Hamilton v Jamie Jones
