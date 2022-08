Snooker

'More than a feather, was more like a hammer' - Dominic Dale feathers the white at European Masters

Dominic Dale feathersd the white in the second frame of his European Masters match against Mark Williams. The world No. 7 Williams has set up a last 16 clash with Zhou Yuelong after a 5-3 victory. Stream the European Masters and more top snooker action live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:01:26, 2 hours ago