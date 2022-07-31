Ronnie O'Sullivan's position as world No. 1 looks likely to last for some time after he moved further ahead position as world No. 1 looks likely to last for some time after he moved further ahead at the top of the rankings in Leicester

He moves onto £777,500 in the provisional end of season rankings after the first event of the 2022/23 campaign.

Neil Robertson opting out of a trip to Leicester, O'Sullivan is 336,500 points clear of the Masters champion With world No. 2opting out of a trip to Leicester, O'Sullivan is 336,500 points clear of the Masters champion boosted by the £500,000 he collected for winning his seventh world title in May

Crucible finalist and 2019 world champion Judd Trump collected 2,000 points in exiting the Championship League at the first group stage and is a further 3,000 adrift of the Australian player in third place.

Luca Brecel has moved up to seventh in the provisional list after earning £36,000 from his exploits Lu Ning. Belgium'shas moved up to seventh in the provisional list after earning £36,000 from his exploits in lifting the third ranking title of his career at the Championship League with a 3-1 win over

He is guaranteed at least another 3,000 points from reaching the last 64 of the European Masters – the season's second ranking event – which takes place in the German city of Furth between 16-21 August, live on Eurosport.

UK champion Zhao Xintong has moved up to fourth in the world after earning £9,000 in qualifying for the final day of the Championship League and recording the highest competitive break of his career with a glorious 145.

Zhao is also assured of another 3,000 points for reaching the second round of the European Masters.

Mark Selby has work to do to regain his top-16 status.

The world No. 3 has slipped to 23rd on the provisional rankings after a rare trophyless campaign last season with the £500,000 he picked up in claiming the 2021 World Championship set to come off his total this season.

He earned 2,000 points at the Championship League for a provisional total of £96,000.

The 20-time ranking event winner missed the Players Championship in February after dropping outside the top 16 on the one-year list.

Provisional World Snooker Rankings

1. Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) £777,500

2. Neil Robertson (Aus) £441,000

3. Judd Trump (Eng) £438,000

4. Zhao Xintong (Chn) £373,500

5. John Higgins (Sco) £307,500

6. Mark Williams (Wal) £294,500

7. Luca Brecel (Bel) £281,500

8. Mark Allen (NIr) £215,000

9. Yan Bingtao (Chn) £178,500

10. Kyren Wilson (Eng) £163,000

11. Hossein Vafaei (Ira) £159,000

12. Ricky Walden (Eng) £145,500

13. David Gilbert (Eng) £140,500

14. Jimmy Robertson (Eng) £132,500

15. Jack Lisowski (Eng) £125,000

16. Barry Hawkins (Eng) £122,500

17. Stuart Bingham (Eng) £122,500

