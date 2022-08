Snooker

Unlucky Noppon Saengkham gifts Judd Trump crucial frame with agonising miss on final black at European Masters

Noppon Saengkham needed the black to make it 2-2, but he left it over the pocket to gift Judd Trump a 3-1 lead in their European Masters match. Trump went on to win 5-2.

00:03:28, 16/08/2022 at 16:06