Snooker

WATCH - Xiao Guodong and referee leave table as Hossein Vafaei doesn't show

Watch the referee and Xiao Guodong leave the table in the first round of the European Masters as Hossein Vafaei didn't show up. Vafaei later forfeited the match and it was reported that he had visa issues which prevented him getting into Germany.

00:01:10, 2 hours ago