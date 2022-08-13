UK champion Zhao Xintong, Marco Fu and Scott Donaldson have progressed to the last 32 of the European Masters in Furth after a series of visa issues hit the German event.

Their respective opponents, Li Hang, Chang Bingyu and Lei Peifan, have all been forced to withdraw from the season's second ranking tournament (16-21 August LIVE on discovery+ and Eurosport) due to travel problems.

Ad

European Masters Can Trump topple absent O'Sullivan as world No. 1? YESTERDAY AT 11:27

Judd Trump has the chance to overtake O'Sullivan as world No. 1 ahead of the British Open next month if he can reach the final of the European Masters.

A run to the final would guarantee the Turkish Masters champion at least £35,000 as the runner-up with the winner picking up £80,000.

Any of those scenarios would be enough for Trump – who opens his campaign against Thepchaiya Un-Nooh of Thailand on Tuesday – to lead the standings a decade after first reaching the top spot.

A place in the European Masters semi-finals would only be worth £17,500 leaving O'Sullivan safe at the top before the British Open in Milton Keynes next month (26 September-2 October).

‘Bigger and better things!’ - Zhao seals UK Championship with another flourish

World No. 3 Mark Selby has the chance to close the gap on Trump in second spot if he can win a second European Masters title in three years with Masters holder Neil Robertson opting out of the tournament.

Selby plays his opening match against talented Chinese player Yuan Sijun.

- - -

Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and on eurosport.co.uk

European Masters O'Sullivan pulls out of European Masters due to medical reasons 10/08/2022 AT 16:02