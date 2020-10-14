Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Joy of Six airs Friday 16th October at 10pm on Eurosport 1 and the Eurosport app.

Widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, O’Sullivan delivers an insightful account as he recalls each world title – key milestones of what has been the most decorated career in snooker history, spanning over 28 years.

O’Sullivan also discusses topics which have made him one of the most interesting characters in snooker such as the challenges of success at such a young age and his struggles with depression.

Labelled ‘The Rocket’ due to being one of the fastest cueists in the game, perfectly demonstrated by his famous 5min 20sec maximum break in the first round of the 1997 World Championship.

O’Sullivan told Murray: "Everyone remembers the 147, obviously that was a memorable moment. I was young and it was a massive pay day for me, I wasn’t used to seeing pay cheques like that.

When I won my first World Championship I was struggling mentally with depression – I call it snooker depression. I was anxious and started getting panic attacks…I couldn’t deal with it.

O’Sullivan goes on to say: "I thrive on drama. It helps me play better snooker and sometimes I feel I need to create some sort of enemy….I love to turn around a not so good situation into a fantastic outcome."

O'Sullivan is competing at the English Open this week, the first event of the Homes Nations Series, He plays Ryan Day in the second round on Wednesday at 7pm

