Snooker

English Open 2021 - 'Even by his standards, this has been a treat' - Ronnie O'Sullivan's remarkable 127 break

Ronnie O'Sullivan's latest impressive English Open victory over Michael Georgiou, featured three centuries including a magnificent 127 in the third frame to go 2-1 up in an eventual 4-1 win.

00:06:57, 44 minutes ago