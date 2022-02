Snooker

From sublime to ridiculous – Ronnie O’Sullivan follows up ‘sparkling’ red with two ‘unexpected' errors

Ronnie O’Sullivan was in sparkling form as he beat Liang Wenbo 6-2 in their European Masters semi-final on Saturday. However, one passage of play went from the sublime to the ridiculous, with the six-time world champion following up a ‘sparkling’ red with two unexpected errors.

