Snooker

Gary Wilson reacts to beating Ronnie O’Sullivan on a decider at Scottish Open to reach last 16

Gary Wilson discussed his stunning victory over Ronnie O’Sullivan in the Eurosport studio, explaining his mentality going into the match which helped him win. Wilson was pegged back by O’Sullivan three times but won the deciding frame to book a place in the last 16. Stream the 2022 Scottish Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:03:52, an hour ago