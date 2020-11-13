Judd Trump hit two centuries on his way to a 5-0 victory against Peter Lines in the second round of qualifying for the German Masters.

The word number one – a 9-6 winner of the event against Neil Robertson in the Berlin final last season – produced runs of 103, 107, 71 and 69 to overwhelm world number 89 Lines, who contributed only 57 points in five frames.

UK champion Ding Junhui – who completed a 9-5 victory over Trump in the 2014 final – completed a 5-0 whitewash against Ashley Carty boosted by breaks of 51 and 65.

2005 world champion Shaun Murphy rolled in knocks of 117, 68, 55 and 113 in a 5-1 win over Ian Burns.

Tour champion Stephen Maguire defeated fellow Scot Alan McManus 5-4 after recovering from 3-1 behind.

The former UK holder enjoyed breaks of 80, 108, 82 and 55 in progressing to the last 32.

