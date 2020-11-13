Neil Robertson lost 5-4 to Ben Woollaston in the first round of qualifying for the German Masters less than a year after reaching the final.

Robertson – who lost 9-6 to Judd Trump in the final in Berlin last season at the Temopdrom – was outgunned by world number 35 Woollaston, who found some of his best form to oust the Melburnian with runs of 68, 92, 62, 84 and 73.

Robertson enjoyed 60, 56 and 72 to force the decider from 4-2 behind, but failed to register a point in the closing frame.

Three-times world champion Mark Selby is also out after suffering a 5-3 defeat to veteran Irishman Fergal O'Brien in the first round of qualifying despite rolling in knocks of 108 and 50.

O’Brien enjoyed breaks of 56, 83, 62, 67, 85 and 57 to set up a meeting with Simon Lichtenberg for a spot in the closing stages.

Champion of Champions winner Mark Allen completed a comfortable 5-1 defeat of China’s Gao Yang in the first round of qualifying courtesy of breaks of 126, 95 and 70.

1995 world finalist Nigel Bond overcame 2008 and 2008 Crucible runner-up Ali Carter 5-2 in another surprise result.

