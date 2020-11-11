John Higgins displayed his celebrated powers of recovery in a 5-4 win over Robert Milkins as he hit back from 4-3 behind to win the final two frames in the first round of qualifying for the German Masters.
The four-times world champion watched fast-scoring world number 53 Milkins open up with a run of 119 before contributing knocks of 81 and 119 to forge a 3-2 advantage behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.
'The Milkman' responded with 55 and 80 to lead 4-3 but Higgins kept his composure to claim the final two frames for victory and a meeting with Ashley Hugill in the second qualifying round.
World number 13 Yan Bingtao will take no further part in this year's event after losing 5-4 to Northern Ireland's world number 56 Sam Craigie.
Bingtao led 2-0 with knocks of 57 and 132, but Craigie won five of the closing seven frames for a 5-4 victory.
2019 World Championship semi-finalist David Gilbert is also out at the first stage of qualifying after going down 5-2 to 20-year-old Chinese prodigy Yuan Sijun.
But last season's world finalist Kyren Wilson eased through with a 5-0 whitewash of Zak Surety boosted by breaks of 126, 124 and 76.