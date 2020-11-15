Former world champions John Higgins and Stuart Bingham both reached the last 32 of the German Masters on the final day of qualifying in Milton Keynes, but Champion of Champions winner Mark Allen is out.

World number 109 Pang Junxu overcame the Northern Irishman with a shock 5-2 win at the Marshall Arena. World number eight Allen had led 2-1 with runs of 81 and 101, but 20-year-old rookie Pang reeled off four straight frames boosted by knocks of 121 and 72.

German Masters Trump thumps Lines to continue German Masters defence, Ding and Murphy power through YESTERDAY AT 21:13

A host of leading top-16 players have suffered early eliminations with Allen joining Neil Robertson, Mark Selby, Kyren Wilson, Yan Bingtao, David Gilbert and Mark Williams on the casualty list. World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan – winner of the event in 2012 – did not enter qualifying.

Higgins compiled a 69 and a 70 in a 5-0 win over Ashley Hugill with Masters champion Bingham making 92 in a 5-2 victory over Ricky Walden to seal his progress.

World number one and defending champion Judd Trump is safely through after a quickfire 5-0 win over Peter Lines on Friday.

The tournament runs between 27-31 January 2021 and is scheduled to be played at the Tempodrom in Berlin, but could be moved to Milton Keynes due to health restrictions.

Watch Shaun Murphy's genius 147 maximum break at the German Masters

German Masters last 32 draw

Judd Trump (Eng) v Mark Davis (Eng)

Duane Jones (Wal) v Joe Perry (Eng)

Kacper Filipiak (Pol) v Ding Junhui (Chn)

Dominic Dale (Wal) v Stephen Maguire (Sco)

Shaun Murphy (Eng) v Jamie O'Neill (Eng)

Jordan Brown (Eng) v Graeme Dott (Sco)

Barry Hawkins (Eng) v Ryan Day (Wal)

Liang Wenbo (Chn) v Jak Jones (Wal)

Fergal O'Brien (Ire) v Michael White (Wal)

Tom Ford (Eng) v Yuan Sijun (Chn)

Stuart Carrington (Eng) v John Higgins (Sco)

Pang Junxu (Chn) v Robbie Williams (Eng)

Stuart Bingham (Eng) v Zhou Yeulong (Chn)

Louis Heathcote (Eng) v Jack Lisowski (Eng)

Luca Brecel (Bel) v Noppon Saengkham (Tha)

Mark Joyce (Eng) v Joe O'Connor (Eng)

Prize fund

Winner: £80,000

Runner-up: £35,000

Semi-final: £20,000

Quarter-final: £10,000

Last 16: £5,000

Last 32: £4,000

Last 64: £3,000

Highest break: £5,000

Total: £400,000

German Masters Robertson and Selby dumped out of German Masters 13/11/2020 AT 00:04