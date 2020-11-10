Defending champion Judd Trump was at his brilliant best in a 5-2 win over Anthony Hamilton that saw him hit a century and four breaks over 50 in the first round of qualifying for the German Masters at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Following his 6-1 loss to Mark Allen in the semi-finals of the Champion of Champions on Saturday, Trump regained top gear with a masterful display of scoring.

The world number one – who defeated Neil Robertson 9-6 in last year's final in Berlin – enjoyed breaks of 59, 98, 79, 90 and 100 with 2017 winner Hamilton producing a 94 and 54 in winning the fourth and sixth frames.

2005 world champion Shaun Murphy became the joint-fourth most prolific maximum man in history by rolling home a 147 in the second frame of his 5-0 win against Chen Zhifan in his opening qualifier.

Watch Shaun Murphy's genius 147 maximum break at the German Masters

Murphy draws level with Ding Junhui and Stuart Bingham on six career 147s with Stephen Hendry and John Higgins on 11 apiece, and world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan at the summit with 15.

UK champion Ding completed a 5-3 win over 2016 German Masters winner Martin Gould 5-3 in the first round of qualifying.

Ding compiled breaks of 52, 73, 110, 77 and 80 on his way to the second round of qualifying in an event he won in 2014 with Gould rolling in 125, 98 and 51 in a gallant defeat.

2018 world champion Mark Williams suffered a shock 5-4 defeat to amateur Paul Davison.

SNOOKER'S MAXIMUM MEN

Ronnie O'Sullivan 15

John Higgins 11

Stephen Hendry 11

Stuart Bingham 6

Ding Junhui 6

Shaun Murphy 6

Tom Ford 5

